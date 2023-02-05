Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $693,000 Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,816 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
REX American Resources Price Performance
REX American Resources stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
