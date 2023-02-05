Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.83 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.