Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NX opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

