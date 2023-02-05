Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Primerica were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Primerica Stock Performance

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $164.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

See Also

