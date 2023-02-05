TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 5.1% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.68. 1,017,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,962,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Several analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
