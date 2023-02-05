Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.46) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.