The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser Sells 10,395 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CG opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

