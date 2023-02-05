The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) COO Christopher Finn Sells 11,096 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,935,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

