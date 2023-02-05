The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Bruce M. Larson Sells 10,467 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.40 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About The Carlyle Group



The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

