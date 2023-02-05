The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $1,912,680.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL stock opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

