The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,208,131 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

