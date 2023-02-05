The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 21,627 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

ALHC stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

