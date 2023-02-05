The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 391.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

AGIO opened at $30.20 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

