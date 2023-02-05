The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,216,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,986,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average is $173.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

