The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.58 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJI stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

