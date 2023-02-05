The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Relx stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

