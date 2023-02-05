The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1,143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NYSE IPI opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

