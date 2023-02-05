The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 165,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atkore by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.42. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

