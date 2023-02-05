The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 134,880 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

CCOI stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.