The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

