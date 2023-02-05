The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 286 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

