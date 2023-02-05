The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 321 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Woock sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $462,829.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

