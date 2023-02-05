The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 445 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.