The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 611 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,528 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.6 %

ITCI stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

