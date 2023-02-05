The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 72 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in NewMarket by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 915.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NewMarket by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NewMarket by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NEU opened at $361.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.50.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

