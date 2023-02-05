The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 813 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

