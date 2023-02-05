The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,540 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 9,679.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 848,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 839,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $16,781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relx Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.30) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,810 ($34.70) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.72) to GBX 2,770 ($34.21) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.93) to GBX 2,800 ($34.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.