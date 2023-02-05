The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 876 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in ATI by 186.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 963,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $12,302,000.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $40.93.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

