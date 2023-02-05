The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 971 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE BE opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

