The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 439,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at $74,477,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

