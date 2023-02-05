The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,222,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,787. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.