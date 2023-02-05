The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of TD stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

