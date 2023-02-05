The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.71 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.