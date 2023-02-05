Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,156 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

