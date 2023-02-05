Tobin Schilke Sells 3,201 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

