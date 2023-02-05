TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TPI Composites were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 128.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

TPI Composites Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

