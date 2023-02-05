TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 68,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 137,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $613.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

