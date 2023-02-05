Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39.
NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
See Also
