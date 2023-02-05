Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.95.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.