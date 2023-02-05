Truist Financial Raises Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after buying an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

