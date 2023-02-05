Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,754 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after acquiring an additional 164,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,649 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

