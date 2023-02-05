Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44,334.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,369,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 248.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,989,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,975.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 45.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 212.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.5 %

UA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

