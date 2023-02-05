United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

