Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,071.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

