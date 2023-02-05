VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

