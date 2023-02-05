Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 65,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $99.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $126.18.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

