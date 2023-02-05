Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 77.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on VREX. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $777.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

