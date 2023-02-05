Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Veritiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

