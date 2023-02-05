Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 4.8%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.48. 257,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 665,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

