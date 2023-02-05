Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Sells $1,057,710.08 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,432,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.