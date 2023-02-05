Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Sells $5,381,007.50 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44.

VSCO stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

